The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Oct. 28

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Oct. 28, 2020:

There are 222,886 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 101,885 confirmed (including 6,172 deaths, 86,786 resolved)

_ Ontario: 72,051 confirmed (including 3,103 deaths, 61,530 resolved)

_ Alberta: 26,155 confirmed (including 309 deaths, 21,108 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 13,588 confirmed (including 259 deaths, 10,954 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 4,532 confirmed (including 58 deaths, 2,236 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 2,841 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 2,164 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,102 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,031 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 334 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 273 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 291 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 282 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 64 confirmed (including 63 resolved)

_ Yukon: 22 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved), 3 presumptive

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 222,886 (3 presumptive, 222,883 confirmed including 10,001 deaths, 186,460 resolved)