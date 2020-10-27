Handcuffed suspect hurled to the ground during arrest processing

Photo: Calgary Herald

A shocking example of police brutality has been caught on camera in Alberta.

The latest video was entered as evidence in the trial of Calgary Const. Alexander Dunn on Monday and dates back to an arrest that took place in 2017.

The video obtained by news organizations like Postmedia's Calgary Sun and Calgary Herald from evidence presented at the trial, shows the officer slamming a handcuffed female suspect into the floor.

Warning the video is graphic and disturbing.

Const. Dunn can be seen trying to remove the woman's scarf, when she resists he violently hurls her onto the floor. You can see blood coming from a wound to her head pooling on the floor later in the video.

Const. Dunn told the court that he believed the suspect's hand had somehow come free of the handcuffs.

The suspect Dalia Kafi was in the process of being photographed at arrest processing when he says he felt her grab his arm.

Dunn said he was attempting a controlled takedown which he learned in training. Kafi had been arrested for breaching release conditions of a curfew and no alcohol consumption and Dunn indicated he saw her hand reach up to his face so he assumed she had somehow gotten free of her cuffs.

The trial continues.