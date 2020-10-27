Four Moe Years: Scott Moe and Saskatchewan Party defeat NDP for 4th straight majority

Photo: Twitter

Scott Moe led his Saskatchewan Party into rare territory Monday winning a fourth straight majority for the longest-serving government in the country.

The centre-right party was elected or leading in more than 45 constituencies, comfortably more than the 31 needed to control the 61-seat legislature.

There was no applause or crowds to welcome Moe, who made his victory speech after winning his first public mandate as premier. Instead, he addressed supporters who gathered virtually, because of limits in place around the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been an election like no other in our lifetimes," the 47-year-old said, standing next to his wife, Krista

"It was challenging for all of the candidates and the campaign volunteers who had to find new ways to reach their voters and to reach them safely," he said.

"We're humbled by the task that lies before us and we're ready to go to work on your behalf," he added.

"We're eager to build a strong economy, strong communities, strong families, and a strong Saskatchewan for everyone."

Moe was re-elected in his rural riding of Rosthern-Shellbrook, while NDP Leader Ryan Meili was in a fight to retain his Saskatoon Meewasin seat against Rylund Hunter of the Saskatchewan Party. Meili trailed by 83 votes by night's end, with as many as 1,600 mail-in ballots to be counted in the coming days.

It's possible all of Moe's 17 cabinet ministers will hold onto their seats. Only Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor was in jeopardy. She led her Regina University seat by fewer than 200 votes with mail-in ballots to come.

"I know it's nerve-racking waiting for just a few hours for those results," Moe said. "I can't imagine what it's going to be like waiting for a couple of days."

In his victory speech, Moe said he would govern for all residents, including those who didn't vote for him.

He spoke in particular to the three per cent of voters -- largely in rural areas -- who cast ballots for the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan, which believes people should be allowed to vote on independence from Canada.

"To those voters I want to say: I hear you. And I want to say this government hears you. We share your frustrations, and we share many of your objectives. We are not happy with the federal government either," Moe said.

"There is no government in Canada that has advocated more strongly against a federally imposed carbon tax than the government of Saskatchewan."