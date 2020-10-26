164209
164112
Canada  

Alberta to limit temporary foreign worker program to save jobs for Albertans

Limits on foreign workers

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314546

The Alberta government is hoping to get more Albertans employed by moving to limit the number and type of temporary foreign workers it allows into the province.

Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping says the province's United Conservative government will also reduce the number of jobs for which employers can apply for temporary foreign workers.

Copping says the cuts will save more than 1,300 jobs for Albertans.

The government has not released where it expects those jobs to be created or which professions will no longer be eligible to bring in temporary foreign workers.

Copping says that workers in agriculture, health care, technology and emergency response won't be affected.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161973
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163820
164600
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164493


Home Movie Theatres

Galleries
Quarantine would be a whole different ballgame with these home theatres!  
Home Movie Theatres (2)
Galleries
Mmm mushrooms
Must Watch
Cat thought she liked mushrooms…  
Kanye West: ‘My calling is to be the leader of the free world’
Showbiz
Kanye West believes he was called on by God to run for President...
Courageous pug pup tackles a dandelion
Must Watch
Pug gets the mean dandelion.



162739
163259