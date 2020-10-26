164209
164112
Canada  

PM says budget update won't have fiscal anchor, suggests one coming after crisis over

'No fiscal anchor'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314501

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government's promised update on the health of its finances won't have a specific anchor to keep spending from spiralling out of control.

He says officials are working on a robust update that will provide some guidelines for spending to help the economy.

Speaking to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce today, the prime minister says it would be premature to lock in a spending anchor while the country is still dealing with the pandemic.

He is defending the unprecedented scale of federal aid, saying doing anything less would have ended up costing the country far more in terms of lost businesses and jobs.

Trudeau used his morning address to announce that businesses that use a personal banking account could finally apply for a popular federal loan program.

He added that legislation would be soon tabled in the House of Commons to create more direct rent relief to companies, as well as an extension to the wage subsidy program..

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163226
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163013
163871
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163890


Courageous pug pup tackles a dandelion

Must Watch
Pug gets the mean dandelion.
Drake sets January 2021 release for new album Certified Lover Boy
Showbiz
Drake will release his fifth album Certified Lover Boy in...
Baby interrupts sibling’s first steps
Must Watch
A loving family sharing a cute and funny moment while teaching...
Monday Eats!- October 26, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness.
Monday Eats!- October 26, 2020 (2)
Galleries



162297
163836