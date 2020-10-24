163738
162923
Canada  

Federal representative hopes to ease tensions in Nova Scotia lobster dispute

Feds wade into lobster fight

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314367

The man appointed by Ottawa to mediate the ongoing lobster fishing dispute in southwestern Nova Scotia says his priority will be de-escalating tension in the area.

Allister Surette was appointed Friday to work as a facilitator between Indigenous fishers from the Sipekne’katik First Nation and non-Indigenous fishers who work in St. Marys Bay.

Surette is the president of Université Sainte-Anne, a French-language university based in Church Point, N.S., not far from where the two sides have clashed over the First Nation's new, self-regulated lobster fleet.

Soon after the fleet was launched last month — outside the federally regulated commercial season — there were violent protests, allegations of vandalism, and a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico was burned to the ground last weekend.

Surette, who was born in West Pubnico, says he hopes to find common ground between the two groups.

He previously facilitated fishing disputes in Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Iles-de-la-Madeleine.hip.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161973
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162679
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164311


Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice

Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brother’s football practice.”
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering from another heart surgery
Showbiz
Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling "fantastic" after...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness from the comfort of your bed.



162734
162256