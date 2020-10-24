163738
164735
Canada  

Top doctor warns that severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Hospitalizations may rise

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314365

Canada's top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the national death toll toward 10,000.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of Canadians experiencing severe illness is on the rise amid a spike in cases.

She says an average of 1,010 patients with COVID-19 were being treated in hospital each day over the past week, about 20 per cent of whom were in intensive care units.

Average daily deaths associated with the disease reached 23 over the past seven days.

However, Tam says the most critical health impacts associated with the uptick have yet to emerge, as hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind viral spread.

Tam's comments came the same day Ontario reported a new single-day high of 978 new coronavirus cases, along with six more deaths, pushing the national death toll to 9,920.

Quebec reported that daily cases again topped 1,000, with 26 deaths and 549 patients now in hospital, 17 per cent of whom were in intensive care.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164731
164403
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163890


Toddler delivers unfortunate news during brother’s football practice

Must Watch
“Little girl telling her mom she pooped at her brother’s football practice.”
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition)
Must Watch
MUSIC VIDEO: Best of You (Trump Edition) | Foo Fighters Parody |...
How to wake up a lazy Boi
Must Watch
Doggo wants to play with big boye. but he only grunts and...
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering from another heart surgery
Showbiz
Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling "fantastic" after...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness from the comfort of your bed.



163235
162256