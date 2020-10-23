164209
162256
Canada  

Health Minister Patty Hajdu's remarks disappoint information commissioner

Commissioner disappointed

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314313

The federal information ombudsman says she's disappointed by Health Minister Patty Hajdu's comments dismissing the need to bolster access to government records.

Hajdu rebuffed a Conservative MP's call Thursday for release of federal records on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying no Canadian has asked her to give more resources to the officials who process Access to Information requests.

Hajdu said in the House of Commons that people want to ensure resources are devoted to the health, safety and economic prosperity of Canada.

Information commissioner Caroline Maynard tweeted Friday she is very disappointed by the statement, given that she has "sounded the alarm" on a need for more resources to get documents out the door during the pandemic.

The Conservatives presented a motion in the Commons calling for release of a wide array of government records about actions concerning COVID-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Maynard has urged the government to make more funds available to cope with both the delays attributable to the pandemic itself and an expected surge in requests about COVID-19.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163280
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163226
164659
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164736


TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- October 23, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Frenchie only comes for treats
Must Watch
Bruce seems to have a bad case of selective hearing.  
New York learns what “break a leg” means
Must Watch
Tiffany Pollard (nickname “New York”), learns what...
Friday Fails- October 23, 2020
Galleries
Friday fails coming in hot.



162626
163836