EU reimposes travel restriction on Canada amid rising pandemic numbers

Photo: The Canadian Press Backdropped by a poster with a European Union flag, a youth wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus walks in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The European Union’s council has re-imposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Emrah Gurel

The European Union's council has reimposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.

A memo from the Council of the European Union publicly released Thursday said Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia, were being removed from a list of countries from which travel had been allowed.

The memo said the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.

It said the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.

The memo also said the EU will now allow travel from Singapore.

"The recommendation is part of the Council's responsibility to regularly review and adjust entry conditions into the EU based on the ongoing epidemiological situation in the European Union and around the world," said a statement from EU's Ottawa embassy.

"The criteria to determine which countries are subject to travel restrictions are strictly based on scientific data and the latest developments of the public health situation."

The statement said the EU regularly reviews travel advisories "in the hope of moving towards lifting restrictions should the epidemiological situation improve."

It noted that individual EU countries are responsible for enforcing travel restrictions and that they may vary.

"If you are a Canadian citizen planning to travel to the EU, you are highly advised to check the travel restrictions timeline for each individual country," said the statement.