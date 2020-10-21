RCMP officers to begin piloting body-worn cameras in far north this year

Photo: CTV News

The RCMP has committed to donning body-worn cameras in a pilot project in Northern Canada.

"After consulting with community members, stakeholders, and federal and territorial government officials, Nunavut RCMP officers in Iqaluit will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras," says a release by the RCMP.

The pilot project will be used to evaluate the process and establish best practices with existing technology in remote regions, and to engage the community on perceptions and satisfaction with the technology in Nunavut.

"Protecting the safety and security of Canadians and ensuring public trust in the RCMP are my top priorities. With the support of the Federal government and our contracted policing partners, I am committed to rolling out a body-worn camera program for all front-line police officers in the RCMP," states Brenda Lucki, RCMP Commissioner.

The RCMP's national body-worn camera initiative has several objectives:

strengthening trust, transparency and accountability

encouraging improved police and public behaviour

enhancing evidence gathering and prosecutions

increasing timely resolutions of public complaints

The RCMP says what makes a national body-worn camera initiative complex is the management of all the associated video feeds recorded every shift, often in very remote communities with limited infrastructure.

"The RCMP is working with industry partners to ensure that a camera system and digital evidence management solution meets our requirements."



Once the RCMP finishes gathering vendor information and secures funding, the RCMP will work with federal partners on a contract bidding process, anticipated early next year.