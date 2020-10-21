164501
Canada  

Canada receives shipment of 100,000 COVID-19 rapid tests

100,000 COVID tests arrive

The Canadian Press - | Story: 314027

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada has received a first shipment of 100,000 rapid tests for COVID-19.

Anand confirmed the delivery of the ID Now kit, which can provide results in as little as 13 minutes on the spot where the patient is tested.

She said on Twitter that the country is on track to receive more than 2.5 million of the tests by the end of the year, and that delivery of a second rapid test, the Abbott Panbio, should begin to arrive shortly.

COVID-19 cases have continued to go up in many parts of the country, including 790 new cases in Ontario today and 1,072 in Quebec.

In Manitoba, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province was hiking the fines for individuals and businesses who disregard public health orders aimed at stopping transmission of the virus.

Pallister said fines for individuals would rise from $486 to nearly $1,300, while businesses could see the previous penalty almost double to $5,000.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
156972
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163907
164403
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163183


A perfect landing

Must Watch
Guy attempts bottle flip and it lands perfectly.
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packing with weirdness, what more could you want?
Weird Wednesday- October 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Kris Jenner blames social media for end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Showbiz
Kris Jenner has blamed social media for the end of Keeping Up...
Cat waving at owner
Must Watch
Good morning!



162801
162890