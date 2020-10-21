162805
Canada  

Unusual Alberta Goodwill find - narwhal tusk in donation pile

Rare find in donation pile

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313981

A more than four-decade-old narwhal tusk found in a Goodwill donation pile is about to get a new home at the University of Calgary.

Goodwill is giving the 60-centimetre-long spiral canine tooth from a marine mammal often dubbed the "unicorn of the sea" to the university's Arctic Institute of North America.

Goodwill spokeswoman Shannon Black says the tusk had federal hunting tags from 1978 attached that say the animal was harvested from the central Arctic.

She says it's not known who donated it and she can't speculate as to whether its most recent owner knew how valuable it is.

The not-for-profit, which raises money for people with disabilities, receives precious donations from time to time, including a collection of Second World War medals last year and an authentic Louis Vuitton bag a few months ago.

Goodwill is to hand off the tusk to the institute at a closed celebration, in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines.

"We're just so honoured that we were able to ensure and secure the right home for it. We're looking forward for it to be a teaching tool for years to come and hopefully helping to preserve the integrity of narwhal whales in Canada's Arctic," said Black, Goodwill's brand manager in the Calgary region.

Shannon Christoffersen, the Arctic Institute's manager of data and information services, got the surprising email from Goodwill about a month ago.

"You don't really hear about narwhal tusks getting dropped off at Goodwill," she said.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164047
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163820
162546
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163143


Cat waving at owner

Must Watch
Good morning!
Gopher pops out of hole to give doggy a kiss
Must Watch
Well here is a very unlikely animal friendship. Check it out as a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman boots up for auction
Showbiz
The thigh-high black leather boots Julia Roberts wore in the...



162959
163259