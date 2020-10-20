163888
162256
Canada  

Troops ordered to keep guard up to protect military from COVID-19 resurgence

Military keeps guard up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313925

Top defence officials have ordered Canadian troops to keep up their guard against COVID-19 while painting a gloomy picture of how the pandemic could affect the military and country.

The order is in a new directive to Canadian military personnel and Defence Department officials from chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance and Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas.

The two say complacency about physical-distancing, mask-wearing and other public health measures as the greatest threat to the military when it comes to COVID-19.

At the same time, they suggest the pandemic will get worse before it gets better, with expectations it could last another 12 months or longer and manifest in a number of waves across the country.

To that end, they expect to see more military members get infected as schools remain open while shortages of COVID-19 testing equipment and personal protective equipment will persist.

Vance and Thomas say there is also a higher risk of cyber attacks against service members working from home, and that the spread of rumours and misinformation around COVID-19 will continue.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164189
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
164201
160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Oktoberfest

Galleries
Oktoberfest was cancelled this year, but why can’t we still appreciate these beauties and reminisce “the good old...
Emma Roberts blocked her mom on Instagram after spilling pregnancy secret
Showbiz
Emma Roberts was so mad at her mom for confirming reports the...
Wanna trade dog beds?
Must Watch
Someone got the short end of the stick here…
Eddie Van Halen custom guitars up for auction
Music
Two of Eddie Van Halen's most famous guitars are going under...
An angry little girl posing for a photo
Must Watch
Grin and bare it.



162761
163259