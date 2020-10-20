163888
163990
Canada  

Fake news creates serious issues for battling pandemic, chief public health doc says

Top doc laments fake news

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313912

Canada's chief public health doctor says in the age of social media, fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading faster than the virus itself.

Dr. Theresa Tam says all Canadians must play a role in not letting false facts destroy the collective effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

That means they should not share information online that they have not verified as accurate.

There have been a number of false claims being spread about the Canadian pandemic effort in recent days, including one accusing the government of establishing COVID "confinement camps" and another alleging the government was planning to eliminate all personal debts, including mortgages and personal loans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there are people trying to undermine credible sources on the pandemic and create chaos in democracies.

He says Canadians should look for multiple sources on information they read online, and should verify public health advice given on official websites for public health agencies.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
164047
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161500
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163183


Eddie Van Halen custom guitars up for auction

Music
Two of Eddie Van Halen's most famous guitars are going under the hammer at auction just two weeks after the rock icon's...
An angry little girl posing for a photo
Must Watch
Grin and bare it.
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 20, 2020
Galleries
A collection of our favourite memes this week.  
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby discovers echo for the first time
Must Watch
What fun!



164236
162890