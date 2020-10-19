163233
Canada  

Nova Scotia restaurants boycott lobster in support of Mi'kmaq self-regulated fishery

Restaurants boycott lobster

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313795

Restaurants in Nova Scotia are cutting lobster from their menu in support of Mi'kmaq fishers, who have been targeted with violence in a dispute with commercial harvesters.

Matt Boyle, co-owner of Dear Friend bar in Dartmouth, N.S., said today he removed the lobster roll from his menu as a way to raise awareness to the conflict between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers.

Boyle says he received some backlash on social media but says his patrons and colleagues in the local bar community have been supportive.

Kourosh Rad, owner of Garden Food Bar in Halifax, says his restaurant will keep the crustacean off the menu until he can buy the product from Indigenous fishers.

Commercial fishers are angry the Mi'kmaq have started a self-regulated lobster fishery that harvests the animals outside the federally regulated fishing season.

The RCMP is investigating a fire over the weekend that destroyed a lobster pound in Middle West Pubnico containing the lobster catch of Mi'kmaq fishers.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163769
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163498
163871
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Motivational Monday- October 19, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- October 19, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog windows
Must Watch
Guy throws ball for a cow on the beach
Must Watch
Bob Saget reached out to Lori Loughlin ahead of prison sentence
Showbiz
Bob Saget reached out to his former Full House co-star Lori...



154831
162890