Canada  

Canada-US border closure extended until at least Nov. 21

Border closure extended

Alan Campbell / Richmond News - | Story: 313769

The ban on non-essential travel between Canada and the U.S. has been extended until at least Nov. 21.

Canada’s public safety minister, Bill Blair, made the announcement on social media on Monday morning.

The news extends the current ban – which includes vacations, day trips and shopping – which has been in place since close to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The ban, however, doesn’t apply to people that provide essential services in either country, including trade shipments and cross-border workers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban won’t be lifted until there’s clear evidence that the pandemic is slowing across the border.

