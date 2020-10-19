Nine out of ten Canadians won't trick or treat, shows new survey

Photo: Pixabay

New data reveals 62 per cent of Canadian adults will opt out of celebrating Halloween this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey published by global comparison site Finder.com also shows about nine out of 10 Canadians will turn down the opportunity to go trick or treating.

One in 20 Canadians say they are planning to either host or attend a Halloween party, and young people aged 18 to 24 years old are the most likely to attend these celebrations, with one in 10 saying they will celebrate.

Despite 90 per cent of Canadians saying they won't trick or treat this year, the tradition is most likely to occur in the Prairie provinces, with 13 per cent saying they would participate.

In B.C., just nine per cent of survey respondents say they have plans to trick or treat, and in Quebec, this is reduced to seven per cent.

Canadians aged 35 to 44 years old, likely those with young children, are the most likely to participate in trick or treating.

The research suggests about $1.4 billion is spent by Canadians each year on Halloween celebrations, which could be significantly less this year given current indications.

To view the full report, click here.