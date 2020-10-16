164209
Canada  

Nova Scotia calls for federal action on lobster dispute

Nova Scotia calls for action

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313545

Nova Scotia's premier wants the federal government to step up.

Stephen McNeil says he is "extremely disappointed" by the federal response around the Indigenous lobster fishery in the southwestern part of the province.

McNeil says Ottawa needs to find a workable solution to the issue by sitting down with all sides in the dispute as soon as possible.

Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous commercial fishermen have complained about a lack of response by the RCMP to violent incidents this week.

McNeil says the province will provide police with the "resources necessary" to maintain public safety in the area, including manpower.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163715
162948
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163871


Lazy Raccoon crawls like a turtle to eat snacks

Must Watch
Check out how lazy this pet raccoon is as he crawls across the floor for some treats. Hilarious!
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Friday Morning Awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown keen to be first gay Bachelor following split with fiance
Showbiz
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has put his name forward for becoming...
Absolute Perfection
Galleries
The most satisfying gallery of the day.



162801
162234