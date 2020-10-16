Nova Scotia calls for federal action on lobster dispute

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia's premier wants the federal government to step up.

Stephen McNeil says he is "extremely disappointed" by the federal response around the Indigenous lobster fishery in the southwestern part of the province.

McNeil says Ottawa needs to find a workable solution to the issue by sitting down with all sides in the dispute as soon as possible.

Both Indigenous and non-Indigenous commercial fishermen have complained about a lack of response by the RCMP to violent incidents this week.

McNeil says the province will provide police with the "resources necessary" to maintain public safety in the area, including manpower.