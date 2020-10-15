AccuWeather winter forecast shows Southern BC getting walloped

Photo: AccuWeather

It looks like Southern B.C. will get hit hard by Old Man Winter this year.

AccuWeather has released its annual Canada winter forecast, which shows the Thompson-Okanagan and the southern half of the province experiencing above-normal snowfall.

Northern Ontario and Quebec are also forecast to receive above-normal snow, with the Yukon and much of the Prairies receiving less than usual, along with Southern Ontario.

After spending weeks analyzing upcoming winter patterns, AccuWeather meteorologists say winter coats might not get as much wear this season in many regions.

Following a quick drop in temperatures this week, another storm is expected to sweep across B.C. tonight, bringing rain to lower elevations and snow on mountain passes.

The first storm to pass, on Tuesday, left as much as 20 centimetres of snow in the Rockies, with the Jasper area being hardest hit.

Widespread reports of 10-20 cm were reported across the Canadian Rockies, and 5 cm fell in Calgary during the first significant winterlike outbreak of the season.

The coming storm will linger through the weekend.

Meanwhile, La Nina is likely to play a prominent role in the general weather pattern across North America this winter, says senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

La Nina is a climate phenomenon that results in abnormally cooler sea-surface temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. That cooling can impact the strength and position of the jet stream, affecting weather patterns.

Basically, that means a snowier and colder season ahead for the western provinces.

"This will deliver numerous storms into southern British Columbia this winter, which will result in copious amounts of rainfall along the coast with heavy snowfall for ski country," Anderson predicts.

Vancouver will be smacked by a higher volume of strong Pacific storms than normal with frequent rounds of locally strong winds and heavy rainfall. The sheer number of storms that the region will face also means a likelihood of significant snowfall, at least by Vancouver standards.

"Normal snowfall for an average winter in Vancouver is only 38 cm, but this year that total may end up closer to 45-50 cm," Anderson said.

Meanwhile, eastern Canada can expect a snowy yet mild winter.

Snowmen will be in short supply on the Prairies, however.

"As is usually the case, many of these storms will weaken as they cross the Rockies and into the Prairies, thus we expect below-average snowfall throughout a large portion of the Prairies as the other main storm track will likely be too far to the south," Anderson said.

Despite this, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will get their fair share of bitterly cold air plunging down from the Arctic, but the punishing cold is expected to come and go more quickly than usual.