Alberta premier says he's still hopeful about Keystone, even if Biden elected

Hopeful about Keystone XL

The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is still hopeful about the future of the Keystone XL pipeline, even if the Democrats win the White House next month.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has promised to kill the project if elected president, but Kenney says his government has been speaking with officials on both sides of the aisle in the U.S.

TC Energy has approved construction of the US$8-billion project to transport up to 830,000 barrels a day of oil from Alberta to Nebraska.

The Alberta government has agreed to invest about US$1.1 billion as equity in the project and guarantee a US$4.2-billion loan.

Kenney says that a number of U.S. trade unions and Indigenous groups on both sides of the border will speak in favour of the project if there's a change in the U.S. administration.

He says cancelling Keystone would send a negative message to the United States's most important trade partner.

