The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Oct. 15, 2020:

There are 189,227 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 88,994 confirmed (including 5,977 deaths, 74,483 resolved)

_ Ontario: 61,413 confirmed (including 3,017 deaths, 52,512 resolved)

_ Alberta: 21,199 confirmed (including 287 deaths, 18,223 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 10,734 confirmed (including 250 deaths, 8,974 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 2,925 confirmed (including 37 deaths, 1,514 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 2,199 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 1,920 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,092 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,023 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 292 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 200 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 283 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 271 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 63 confirmed (including 60 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 189,227 (0 presumptive, 189,227 confirmed including 9,664 deaths, 159,213 resolved)