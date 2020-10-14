164209
Canadian Armed Forces apologizes after training memo made public

Wolf warning wasn't real

The Canadian Armed Forces is apologizing after some residents of Kings County, N.S., received a phoney letter warning of wolves in the area.

The letter, dated Sept. 19, said a pack of eight grey wolves had been released in northern Nova Scotia in August to reintroduce the species into the ecosystem.

Written on what looks like provincial Department of Lands and Forestry letterhead and signed by someone identified as a "large mammal biologist," the letter advised anyone encountering a wolf to "back away slowly while remaining calm — do not turn and run."

Lt. Lance Wade, a public affairs officer with the 36 Canadian Brigade Group, acknowledged in an interview Tuesday that the letter came from an army reserve training session at Camp Aldershot outside Kentville, N.S.

"We're sincerely apologetic," Wade said, adding the incident was a first for reservists. "Any inconvenience we've caused to the public and the Department of Lands and Forestry, we deeply regret.”

He said he doesn't know why the training required the false note or how it got into civilian mailboxes. He said an investigation is ongoing.

