162805
Canada  

Trick-or-treating alright if safety rules followed: health officers

COVID won't spook goblins

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313296

Canada's chief public health officer says trick-or-treating should be possible this Halloween as long as little goblins take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities for advice on their particular communities.

Tam says outdoor trick-or-treating can be safe when people respect physical distancing, wear masks, use hand-sanitizer and ensure treats are prepackaged.

She notes a cloth mask can even be incorporated into some costumes.

"So there are ways to actually manage this, outdoors in particular," Tam told a news briefing Tuesday in Ottawa.

"I think that's some of the safest way of doing trick or treating."

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Halloween celebrations will vary across the country.

But he pointed to the way people creatively adapted to safely enjoy Thanksgiving as an example to follow.

"I think Canadians are resilient, they can adapt," Njoo said. "It's possible to give and receive candy safely."

Tam offered ideas such as using a hockey stick to hand out treats or having a pool noodle handy to remind people to stay two metres apart.

Health officials also plan to put safety tips on a federal website before Oct. 31.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
155962
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163118
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162973


“Oh God, it’s Mom.”

Must Watch
Brothers Brad and Dallas Woodhouse get an unexpected call from their mother during Washington Journal appearance.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Start your morning with a strong dose of random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Liam Neeson’s height cost him The Princess Bride role
Showbiz
Liam Neeson missed out on a role in cult family film The Princess...
When food becomes art
Galleries
Thankfully these people didn’t listen when told...



162739
162234