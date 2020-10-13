162805
160859
Canada  

Canada Revenue Agency reports difficulties in applications for new pandemic support programs

Glitches in support access

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313192

The federal government says technical difficulties that thwarted some Canadians' efforts to apply for new financial supports have been solved.

The Canada Revenue Agency reported the issues hours after applications for the benefits — meant for those who have missed work due to the COVID-19 pandemic — opened.

The agency says it regrets any impact this may have had on would-be applicants.

The new benefits come into effect as concerns rise about increasing job losses, with Ontario and Quebec imposing targeted restrictions on restaurants, bars and fitness centres to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for the new Canada Recovery Benefit, which will pay $500 per week for up to 26 weeks, can be made through the Canada Revenue Agency.

A new caregiver benefit also comes into effect today, after numerous calls since the start of the pandemic for added support for parents and others who are forced to miss work to care for a dependent due to COVID-19.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
153165
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163498
163225
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Offset spends $8,000 on Rolls Royce car seat for two-year-old daughter

Showbiz
Offset has spent an incredible $8,000 on a custom-made Rolls Royce car seat for his two-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos star...
Corgi has no idea how to deal with bug in the house
Must Watch
Theodore the corgi finds a moth and just wants to play!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tiny dancer
Must Watch



163989
163836