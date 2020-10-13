Canada Revenue Agency reports difficulties in applications for new pandemic support programs

Photo: The Canadian Press

The federal government says technical difficulties that thwarted some Canadians' efforts to apply for new financial supports have been solved.

The Canada Revenue Agency reported the issues hours after applications for the benefits — meant for those who have missed work due to the COVID-19 pandemic — opened.

The agency says it regrets any impact this may have had on would-be applicants.

The new benefits come into effect as concerns rise about increasing job losses, with Ontario and Quebec imposing targeted restrictions on restaurants, bars and fitness centres to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for the new Canada Recovery Benefit, which will pay $500 per week for up to 26 weeks, can be made through the Canada Revenue Agency.

A new caregiver benefit also comes into effect today, after numerous calls since the start of the pandemic for added support for parents and others who are forced to miss work to care for a dependent due to COVID-19.