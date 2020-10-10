163146
Canada  

Trump, Trudeau discuss president's COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump and Trudeau chat

The Canadian Press - | Story: 313071

The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the president's bout with COVID-19 this morning.

The PMO says Trudeau wished Trump and his wife Melania well following their positive diagnoses, and recalled the president's "expressions of concern" following Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's own case of the virus in March.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing effort to manage the pandemic, according to a readout of the call.

The readout says the prime minister also thanked Trump for America's "ongoing support" in the effort to free Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadian citizens who have been detained in China since December 2018.

