Former premier Jean Charest suing Quebec government

Charest sues province

The Canadian Press

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he is filing a lawsuit against the Quebec government for violating his private life.

Charest says in a statement today that in recent years, confidential information about him and his family has been leaked to the media.

He blames the leaks on the province's anti-corruption unit, which has an ongoing investigation into provincial Liberal party financing while Charest was premier. He says the leaks were illegal and obstructed justice.

The former premier says he was prepared to forego legal action in exchange for an apology from the government, but says his offer was refused.

