163888
Canada  

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son working for Premier Jason Kenney

Harper's son in politics

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312929

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s eldest son is following in his father’s footsteps by getting involved in politics.

Ben Harper, who is 24, has landed a job as an aide in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s office.

Harper has been working at the legislature since June, bouncing around several ministries.

But now the government’s official staff directory says he is a policy advisor in the office of the premier.

Kenney was a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper's Conservative government.

The former prime minister is in Calgary, where he runs a business consultancy company. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
155962
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163766
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


Amazing halloween pies

Galleries
These pies are 100 percent edible.
Amazing halloween pies (2)
Galleries
Zoey the zebra learns how to open the door
Must Watch
Zoey gives a proud smile after figuring out how to open the door.
Whoopi Goldberg ‘working diligently’ on Sister Act 3
Showbiz
Whoopi Goldberg is working on a third Sister Act movie amid the...
Girl cuts her own hair
Must Watch
Girl tries to cut her own hair and ruins it.



162603
162231