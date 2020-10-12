New survey shows parents are still being impacted by COVID-19 effect on schools

Photo: Pexels

New data from a Canada-wide survey reveals parents are still feeling the burden of COVID-19 related changes to school routines.

About 13 per cent of parents have had a child sent home from school for COVID-19 related symptoms, about 16 per cent of parents have had to miss work as a result.

The survey led by Abacus Data, which took place Oct. 2-6, also reveals 50 per cent of participants reported choosing against full-time, in-class learning, instead taking up options such as virtual or remote learning.

About 16 per cent have had at least one of their children tested for COVID-19, and 11 per cent of survey participants report one child not having a teacher available to teach their classroom.

“We knew that parents and children were facing difficulties with back-to-school, but this poll reveals an even wider-reaching impact than we anticipated,” says Sara Austin, founder and CEO of national non-profit organization Children First Canada.

“A startling number of parents have missed work and had to quit or change their work. We are talking about potentially hundreds of thousands of Canadians who are dealing with reduced incomes and increased risk of food insecurity and homelessness.”

To view the full report, click here.