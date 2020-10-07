160621
Canada  

Supreme Court affirms constitutionality of change to jury selection procedure

Jury changes upheld

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312786

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the constitutionality of a key legislative change to the jury-selection process.

In a ruling from the bench today, the high court said scrapping so-called "peremptory challenges" amounted to a purely procedural change, one that applies retrospectively.

Peremptory challenges are a mechanism that allowed lawyers for either side to dismiss a certain number of prospective jurors without an explanation.

In January, Ontario's Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed the constitutionality of the decision to drop them.

However, the appeal court also found that anyone who chose to be tried by a jury before the new rules took effect in September 2019 was entitled to proceed with peremptory challenges, even if the trial begins after that date.

As a result, many jury trials that unfolded in the time between the implementation of the new rules and the appeal court's ruling could have potentially been overturned.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157941
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162763
162826
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162832


Orlando Bloom: ‘Baby Daisy has mom Katy Perry’s perfect blue eyes’

Showbiz
Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter has the same "perfect blue eyes" as her mother Katy Perry. The Carnival Row actor...
Time for nostalgia
Galleries
Time for some ’90’s nostalgia.
Time for nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Jack Black in the tv advert for Pitfall
Must Watch
Jack Black (when he was a kid) in a tv commercial from 1982,
Pomeranian doesn’t approve of diet
Must Watch
Owner pranks Pomeranian… he is NOT happy about it.



154831
163259