160621
162388
Canada  

No new trial for two men convicted in Via Rail terror case: Supreme Court

No new trial in terror case

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312782

The Supreme Court of Canada says there should be no new trial for two men convicted of terrorism offences.

Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired plot to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.

Both men appealed their convictions, with counsel for Jaser and a court-appointed lawyer for Esseghaier arguing the jury at the trial was improperly constituted.

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury was indeed chosen incorrectly.

In a hearing today, the Crown argued the convictions should not be overturned on the basis of a highly technical error in the jury-selection process that did not cause any harm to fair trial rights.

In a ruling from the bench, the Supreme Court essentially agreed and allowed the appeal, saying written reasons would follow.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
157941
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163659
163239
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


Time for nostalgia

Galleries
Time for some ’90’s nostalgia.
Time for nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Jack Black in the tv advert for Pitfall
Must Watch
Jack Black (when he was a kid) in a tv commercial from 1982,
Pomeranian doesn’t approve of diet
Must Watch
Owner pranks Pomeranian… he is NOT happy about it.
Meghan Trainor pregnant
Showbiz
Pop star Meghan Trainor is pregnant. The All About That Bass...



162316
162890