Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur resumes treatment as lung cancer returns

Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer, the hospital treating him announced Wednesday.

Lafleur was informed of the diagnosis during an appointment with his medical team earlier this week at the Centre hospitalier de l'Universite de Montreal, also known as CHUM.

"It's a big blow, but I'm continuing my battle with confidence and serenity thanks to the support of the CHUM," Lafleur said in a statement.

Dr. Mustapha Tehfe, oncologist-hematologist at the hospital, said Lafleur will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

"Today, we are all behind him to face adversity with a lot of courage and determination," Tehfe said.

Lafleur underwent an operation on Nov. 28, 2019 at the CHUM to remove the upper lobe of a lung and lymph nodes. He has been closely monitored since by his medical team.

Lafleur said he will continue in his role as ambassador for the CHUM's foundation during his treatment. He thanked those who have encouraged him in recent months.

