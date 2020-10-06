163477
162231
Canada  

State funeral for former PM John Turner today, COVID-19 to limit attendance

Turner state funeral today

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312583

Former Liberal prime minister John Turner is being laid to rest in Toronto today.

A state funeral will precede the internment.

About 170 invited guests are expected to attend the funeral at the recently renovated St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica.

Organizers have limited the guest list in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner died at age 91 on Sept. 19.

He had spent decades in politics, serving as solicitor general and justice and finance ministers before his brief stint as prime minister in 1984.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163292
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161351
162832
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Mariah Carey ‘didn’t have physical relationship’ with fiance James Packer
Showbiz
Mariah Carey didn’t have a “physical...
Everything Autumn
Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream...
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries



162316
162890