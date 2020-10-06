162805
162388
Canada  

Nunavut confirms nine positive COVID-19 cases at mine, others presumptive

9 COVID cases at mine

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312580

Nunavut has confirmed nine positive cases of COVID-19 at the Hope Bay gold mine in the western part of the territory.

The Nunavut government announced the positive cases in a news release Monday evening.

Another four presumptive positive cases have also been identified and are pending testing at a lab in southern Canada.

Last week, the territory declared eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the mine, which is located 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

The release said the government is still working to determine whether the positive cases at the mine will count as the first in the territory.

Cases that were announced earlier weren't counted because the people came from outside Nunavut.

The release also said 12 people remain in isolation and all non-critical travel to and from the mine is on hold.

"Critical staff contacts who are required to continue working for the safety of the other workers are doing so until they can be replaced," said the release.

"Those staff are following strict measures to keep isolated from those around them, including wearing masks. Workers who develop symptoms will be required to isolate immediately."

There are no Nunavut residents currently working at the fly-in only mine.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163292
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163127
162826
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Mariah Carey ‘didn’t have physical relationship’ with fiance James Packer
Showbiz
Mariah Carey didn’t have a “physical...
Everything Autumn
Galleries
Autumn is officially upon us! If these photos don’t scream...
Everything Autumn (2)
Galleries



163235
162231