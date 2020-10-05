At least six dead as tropical storm Gamma whips Yucatan

Photo: Weather Nation

Authorities in Mexico say at least six people died and thousands were evacuated in southeastern Mexico after tropical storm Gamma lashed the Yucatan Peninsula’s resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds and drenched Tabasco and Chiapas states.

Mexico’s civil defence agency said four of the deaths, including two children, were in Chiapas, where a landslide on a mountainous slope buried their home.

The other deaths were in Tabasco state. Gamma, along with cold fronts, combined over the weekend to cause extreme rains in parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, affecting more than half a million people.