Advocates marking MMIW remembrance day note death of Indigenous woman in hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press

Those wondering whether Indigenous women's rights are still being violated need only look to the death of Joyce Echaquan for their answer, advocates said Sunday as they participated in an annual vigil for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Echaquan, an Atikamekw woman, filmed hospital staff insulting her on Monday while she lay dying in her hospital bed in Joliette, Que., in what advocacy organizations said was yet another example of the sort of systemic racism that leaves the disappearances of Indigenous women and girls unsolved.

"Violence against them is still present, and last week we had yet another horrific example of this," the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador said in a news release that renewed a call for government action to implement a national inquiry's recommendations on the issue.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, in tweets Sunday marking the day of remembrance, commended crowds of protesters who marched through her city's downtown on Saturday to demand justice for Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven.

Plante called for people to be allies of First Nations to end systemic racism and discrimination, and to commit to reconciliation.

Echaquan died shortly after filming herself from her hospital bed about 70km north of Montreal, last Monday while she was in clear distress and pleading for help.

Two nurses have since been fired, and the coroner will hold an inquest into the incident.

Those participating in Sunday's virtual Sisters in Spirit vigil lit candles to honour Indigenous women who have been murdered or gone missing.

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, shared a photo of a candle, noting the signficance of remembering lost women.

"I stand with the survivors, families, and all of our allies trying to push for better lives for First Nations Women," Bellegarde wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared a message for families and victims. "For far too long, we have failed Indigenous women and girls," Trudeau's Twitter statement read. "This ongoing national tragedy must end, and we won't stop working with you until it does."