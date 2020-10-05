New institute to shine spotlight on Canada's little known history of slavery

Photo: Contributed Charmaine Nelson

Charmaine Nelson wagers that if you asked people in cities across Canada what they know about the history of slavery in this country, most would be surprised to hear that the practice even took place.

"There's a 200-year history of slavery in this nation that has yet to be — even in any surface way — taken on or tackled by academics, or the lay public or the media," said Nelson, Canada Research Chair in Transatlantic Black Diasporic Art and Community Engagement.

But that is something Nelson, a former art history professor at McGill University, is hoping to change as she spearheads the launch of the first research institute in the country dedicated to the study of Canadian slavery.

Canadian slavery, she explained, took place in a 200-year window before 1833. That's the year the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in the United Kingdom, officially ordering the end of slavery in most British colonies, including what became Canada.

The Institute for the Study of Canadian Slavery will be established at the Nova Scotia School of Art and Design (NSCAD) in Halifax, where Nelson said scholars, artists, filmmakers and others will be encouraged to explore slavery through different media.

The infrastructure for the institute is being funded through the Canadian Foundation for Innovation and the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage.

"The impact of Dr. Nelson's work to uncover, preserve, and share the difficult history of Transatlantic slavery will start here in Halifax — a city that continues to confront systemic racism built on generations of discrimination — and it will ripple across the country and around the world," Andy Fillmore, the Liberal MP for Halifax, said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Slavery in Canada has been explored before in films and books, such as Lawrence Hill's "The Book of Negroes" and Afua Cooper's "The Hanging of Angelique," which details the death of Marie-Joseph Angelique, an enslaved Black woman in Montreal in the 1730s.

In 2008, Ontario designated Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day to commemorate the 1833 Abolition Act, and Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard of Nova Scotia is pushing to have Emancipation Day recognized across Canada.

But the issue remains contentious — and political leaders, among others, still dispute the idea that systemic racism, which scholars say can be traced back to the history of slavery and all the consequences that derived from it, exists in Canada.

In June, as mass protests against racism and police brutality broke out in the United States and Canada after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Quebec Premier Francois Legault asserted that, unlike the U.S., Quebec had "not experienced slavery."

However, one of the province's most prominent historical figures, James McGill, who founded the university bearing his name, owned enslaved people.

The university said last week that it plans to install a plaque next to a James McGill statue on its campus outlining his "involvement with the Transatlantic slave trade and his ownership of enslaved peoples."

Nelson, speaking in an interview before McGill's announcement, said the university needs to go much further to acknowledge how it benefited from slavery — and enact concrete policies to tackle anti-Black racism.

"On whose backs did he make his money?" Nelson asked.

Having the institute in the Maritimes is also critical, Zellars said in an interview, because the region's place in the Transatlantic slave routes is "powerfully traceable" — notably as it pertains to trade with the West Indies.