Montreal shooting leaves 2 dead; alleged killer wounded by police

2 dead in Montreal shooting

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312389

Quebec's police watchdog says two women are dead and one man injured after a shooting in Montreal.

The Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) says a man shot and killed two women Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Ontario Street shortly after noon.

The BEI says the man opened fire on police, who shot back, wounding him.

The man was taken to hospital but his life is not believed to be in danger.

The bureau, which investigates whenever citizens are injured or killed during a police operation, has taken charge of the investigation and will be assisted by provincial police.

