Chance to prevent COVID resurgence 'narrows with each passing day'

Virus grows in Que., Ont.

Canada's chief public health officer says the country is running out of time to prevent a large resurgence of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the chance of doing so "narrows with each passing day of accelerated epidemic growth."

Her comments come as the country's two most populous provinces continue to post their highest daily case counts in months, while imposing greater restrictions on virus hot spots.

Quebec reported 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Ontario reported 653.

It was the second straight day Quebec reported more than 1,000 new cases, after staying below that threshold since early May.

New Brunswick also reported a new case of the virus today that local health officials say is tied to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble.

British Columbia reported 161 new cases Friday. The province has seen an average daily count of just over 100 over the past two weeks. 

