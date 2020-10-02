Number of Canadians indicating they’d seek vaccination drops

Photo: CTV News

While the quest to find a vaccine for COVID-19 continues and millions see a vaccine as the only way for people to return to their normal routines, a new study shows fewer than half of Canadians will take that vaccine right away.

The Angus Reid Institute has released a study that shows only 39 per cent of respondents say they’re willing to be vaccinated as soon as one was widely available.

Almost the same number, 38 per cent, say they’d be willing to take a vaccine, but would want to wait first. The remaining respondents are split between taking a solid anti-vaccination stance, 16 per cent and those who are undecided at 7 per cent.

The latest data shows a decline since the last Angus Reid report in July which indicated close to half, 46 per cent said they would get a vaccine as soon as they could.

The research also shows the two provinces with some of the largest COVID-19 cases are also the most resistant to a vaccine.

Both Alberta and Quebec are not only among the most resistant to vaccination, but also more likely to have entrenched their stance since the summer. In Alberta, the number of residents considering vaccination as soon as possible dropped 13 points from July; in Quebec, that number has declined 11 percentage points. Much of this may be driven by concern over possible side effects, 69 per cent of respondents indicated that concern over possible side effects. Albertans are the most worried, with eight-in-ten or 79 per cent saying they would be concerned.

The study also indicates attitudes towards masks have shifted as well. Over the same two-month period 84 per cent of those polled now say they are wearing a mask always or most of the time when around others in public, a nearly 30 point jump from July.