Quebec reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since May

More than 1,000 new cases

For the first time since early May, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Quebec in a 24-hour period.

Health officials said today the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province rose by 1,052, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 76,273.

Seven new deaths were reported on Friday, however none of them took place in the preceding 24 hours.

Six of those deaths took place between Sept. 25 and Sept. 30, and one took place before Sept. 25.

There are now 302 people in hospital, an increase of 27 from the previous day, and 49 people are in intensive care, an increase of three.

Greater Montreal and Quebec City, as well as a region south of the provincial capital, are at Quebec's highest COVID-19 alert level and under partial lockdown.

