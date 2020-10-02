163375
New face covering rules come into effect at airports across Canada

Transport Canada has updated requirements for face coverings at all Canadian airports.

The changes mean no more bandanas, masks with valves or vents, neck gaiters or face shields. Travellers wearing these types of masks will not be permitted into airports or on their flight.

Acceptable masks must cover the nose and mouth, the federal agency said. They can be disposable or cloth and should be fitted with ear loops and secured around the head.

The new measures were in effect Thursday.

In September, Transport Canada announced it had levied its first fines to passengers refusing to wear a mask on board a flight.

One passenger travelling from Calgary to Waterloo, Ont., was fined $1,000 in June and a second passenger was fined the same amount for refusing to wear a mask on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary in July.

Wearing a mask in airports and on board flights has been a federal requirement since April 20.

162890