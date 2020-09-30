Ontario police department releases footage from raid on illegal casino

Photo: York Regional Police

The public is getting a rare look at what's it looks like when the police raid a multimillion dollar illegal gaming operation.

The York Regional Police Department has released footage from drones and on the ground of their July 23 raid of a property outside Markham, Ont., according to a police press release.

The $9 million mansion housed an illegal gaming operation where police ended up arresting 32 people and discovered 11 firearms, ammunition, more than a $1 million in cash and more than $1.5 million in alcohol. In a tweet the department added that shark fin soup was being served.

The raid was part of a larger operation called Project Endgame, which included raids on other properties which resulted in 45 arrests with charges against 33 of them so far.