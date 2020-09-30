Ontario police department releases footage from raid on illegal casino

The public is getting a rare look at what's it looks like when the police raid a multimillion dollar illegal gaming operation.
The York Regional Police Department has released footage from drones and on the ground of their July 23 raid of a property outside Markham, Ont., according to a police press release.
The $9 million mansion housed an illegal gaming operation where police ended up arresting 32 people and discovered 11 firearms, ammunition, more than a $1 million in cash and more than $1.5 million in alcohol. In a tweet the department added that shark fin soup was being served.
The raid was part of a larger operation called Project Endgame, which included raids on other properties which resulted in 45 arrests with charges against 33 of them so far.
When braised shark fin is on the menu and the max bet at the baccarat table is $20k, you can expect plenty of cash around. To guard that cash, these suspects had guns. Lots of them. Further details at https://t.co/3m7Ct9rNDe. pic.twitter.com/hpl1eCoTSI— York Regional Police (@YRP) September 30, 2020