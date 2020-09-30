162805
Canada  

Curious polar bear damages Air Force helicopter

A Royal Canadian Airforce helicopter was battered by a polar bear earlier this month.

In a post to social media, the air force says a CH-149 Cormorant crew with a transport and rescue squadron parked its helicopter on Sept. 16 at the Saglek, Newfoundland and Labrador, airfield after poor weather prevented them from landing at their preferred location. 

“Sometime overnight, a curious polar bear came by to investigate the helicopter, causing some superficial damage as it pushed on a side door, popped out an emergency exit window and removed a small cover panel on the nose,” the air force said. 

The polar bear did not gain access to the helicopter and there were no crew members in the area at the time. 

“After an inspection, repairs were completed and the crew resumed flights on their planned two-week mountain flying search and rescue exercise.”

