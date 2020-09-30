162805
161765
Canada  

Alberta top court rejects appeal of man who killed Calgary Stampeders football player

CFL star killer loses appeal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312069

Alberta's top court has upheld the conviction of a man who killed a Calgary Stampeders football player outside a Calgary nightclub in 2016.

Three Court of Appeal justices unanimously dismissed the appeal of Nelson Lugela, who was found guilty of second-degree murder last year in the death of Mylan Hicks.

Hicks, a 23-year-old player on the practice roster of the Canadian Football League team, was shot twice outside the Marquee Beer Market, where he and his teammates were celebrating a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Lugela argued the trial judge erred by allowing social media photographs showing he had access to a handgun and by failing to test the admissibility of witness statements identifying him as the shooter.

He also argued in his appeal that the judge misapplied that standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt and gave an unreasonable verdict.

The Appeal Court justices say in their decision that Lugela failed to satisfy them that there is any basis to interfere with the trial judge's conviction.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161356
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162384
160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162291


Guy tries to slide down wooden handrail

Must Watch
Don’t try this at home.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020
Galleries
This gallery is packed with weirdness, so brace yourself.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Meeting your friend who just went abroad
Must Watch
“I only have French money” laughs in baguette.
Beatboxing cat
Must Watch
This is why the internet was created.



162852
161944