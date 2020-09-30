163477
161765
Canada  

Nfld government projects $1.84-billion deficit in latest budget

Nfld deficit view improves

The Canadian Press - | Story: 312028

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is projecting an $1.84-billion deficit for the current fiscal year – a $309-million improvement from what it had forecast in July.

Provincial net debt is expected to reach $16.4 billion, or about $31,000 per person in the province.

The government says the smaller deficit projection for the 2020-21 fiscal year comes from unexpected pandemic help from the federal government and an improvement in oil prices.

Even so, the province anticipates a $430-million drop in oil royalties compared with the 2019-2020 budget.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said the 2020-2021 budget is a “hold-the-line” budget as the province navigates a global pandemic.

The budget was delivered today, halfway through the year, because of delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161973
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159586
162862
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162479


Guy tries to slide down wooden handrail

Must Watch
Don’t try this at home.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020
Galleries
This gallery is packed with weirdness, so brace yourself.
Weird Wednesday- September 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Meeting your friend who just went abroad
Must Watch
“I only have French money” laughs in baguette.
Beatboxing cat
Must Watch
This is why the internet was created.



162734
161944