163233
Canada  

Former Conservative MP Rob Anders facing multiple charges of evading taxes

Former MP facing charges

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311953

Former Conservative MP Rob Anders has been charged with tax evasion, as well as other Income Tax Act offences dating back to his years as a parliamentarian. The five charges were first reported by the National Post and confirmed by the federal prosecutor's office on Tuesday. Anders was first elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

The government alleges that in 2012, 2013, and 2014 he under-reported his income, leading to multiple charges of making false statements on a tax return. Prosecutors further allege that between 2012 and 2018 he evaded payment of taxes, and between 2012 and 2015 he claimed refunds or credits he wasn't entitled to receive.

In 2012, members of Parliament made about $157,000 a year, and by 2014 they were making about $163,000.

Anders is scheduled to appear in a Calgary court on Oct. 30. Anders could not immediately be reached for comment.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162384
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162103
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162291


Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit

Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020
Galleries
Random funny meme dump coming in hot!
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Aniston considered quitting Hollywood before The Morning Show
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston seriously considered walking away from Hollywood...
Guy uses siblings as weights
Must Watch
No weights at home? No problem.



162316
161944