163054
Canada  

Liberals throw down challenge, make COVID-19 aid bill a confidence matter

COVID aid confidence vote

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311930

Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez says proposed legislation for new COVID-19 aid programs will be a matter of confidence in the minority Liberal government.

The move appears to dare the opposition parties to bring the government down as the pandemic surges across the country.

The risk of that happening is low, given NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has already said his party will vote for the bill because the Liberals agreed to increase benefit payments and expand eligibility for paid sick leave.

The Liberals and NDP together have a majority of seats in the House of Commons.

A motion to limit debate on the revamped bill is set to come to a vote in Parliament today.

If it passes, the confidence vote would likely come before the end of the day.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162337
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163292
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162862


Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit

Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020
Galleries
Random funny meme dump coming in hot!
Meme Dump- September 29, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Aniston considered quitting Hollywood before The Morning Show
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston seriously considered walking away from Hollywood...
Guy uses siblings as weights
Must Watch
No weights at home? No problem.



161629
161715