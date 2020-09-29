163255
162613
Canada  

Technical glitches plague first electronic vote in House of Commons history

Commons vote glitch

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311906

Members of Parliament completed their first-ever remote vote, Monday, in the House of Commons, a historic occasion marked by numerous technical glitches, lengthy delays and cameo appearances by some of their kids and even a family dog.

The vote was on a Bloc Quebecois sub-amendment to a Conservative amendment to last week's throne speech, a routine matter that normally would have taken 15 minutes.

It was roundly defeated by a vote of 293-33 — with help from one Bloc MP who accidentally voted against his own party's sub-amendment "due to all the confusion" over voting by videoconference.

But it took almost two hours to arrive at that result.

Right off the bat, a system failure by Microsoft delayed the vote for about 40 minutes.

For the eventual vote, only a few dozen MPs were physically present in the Commons while the rest joined in from remote locations in an excruciatingly slow, roll call videoconference vote.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
160736
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
163498
162479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


Bird photobombs meteorologist

Must Watch
News team plays prank on their meteorologist.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Prince Harry and Meghan deny Netflix reality TV show reports
Showbiz
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has...
Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020
Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.



161012
162228