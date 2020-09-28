162805
Canada  

Calgary hospital restricts visitors, postpones surgeries as COVID-19 infections grow

Outbreak grows at hospital

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311833

A Calgary hospital is postponing surgeries and restricting visitors as a COVID-19 outbreak grows.

Alberta Health Services says 26 patients and 27 workers at the Foothills Medical Centre have contracted the novel coronavirus, and four patients have died.

As of Friday, 136 workers were in isolation.

Visitors to the hospital are now only allowed in end-of-life situations or if they have been pre-approved as essential.

The health agency says it has postponed 39 surgeries that were scheduled for today due to staff restrictions and a reduced number of inpatient beds.

It says it is rescheduling the procedures as quickly as possible, most within the next week.

Emergency surgeries are continuing and the emergency department remains open.

