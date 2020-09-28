Tim Hortons raises over $10M during Smile Cookie Campaign

Photo: Contributed Penticton Tm Hortons owners Nicole and Mitch MacMillan holding smile cookies in a previous Smile Cookie year.

Canadians helped set a new record by raising $10.56 million during Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign.

Timmy's and its restaurant owners will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to over 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across the country

"We were absolutely blown away by the generosity of Canadians for our annual Smile Cookie campaign," says Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi.

In 2019, the campaign raised $9.8 million.

"We were able to surpass the amount of donations raised in 2019 by roughly $760,000, which really is astounding."

Dunnville, Ont. has a population of 6,000 and a restaurant there set out to sell 50,000 cookies, which they surpassed.

Owner Ryan DiTommaso and his team sold 60,000-plus Smile Cookies with the support of loyal guests within Dunnville's big-hearted community. That's about 10 cookies for every resident in Dunnville.

It was the third year in a row that the Dunnville restaurant sold the most Smile Cookies in the entire country. DiTommaso is donating to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.